JOSEPH FLOYD “JOE” STEPHENSON, 77, of Ashland, Ky., passed away at the Hospice Care Center on November 27, 2021. He was born in Biloxi, Miss., to the late Joseph Elmer and Polly Floyd Stephenson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Carlo Stephenson. He was in the first graduating class of Paul G. Blazer in Ashland, a 1963 graduate of the Georgia Military Academy in College Park, Ga., and a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. Joe was a member of the Union Square Players under the direction of Rene Enriquez and Jose Gaintero and served as the artistic director at the Abbot Theatre in Huntington, W.Va. He served a work apprenticeship for six years of Interior Architecture of Design under Jean Carlo in Huntington, W.Va., studied architecture at Miami Dade Community College in Boca Raton, Fla., and attended Boston Architectural College in Boston, Mass. He also served proudly in the US Marine Corps. Joe is survived by his brothers, John Wesley Stephenson of Asheboro, N.C., and James Gibbs Stephenson of Ashland, Ky., and a stepdaughter, Esta Davis Browning of San Diego, Calif. The family will receive friends at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021. His ashes will be placed in a niche at Ashland Cemetery. Due to his love of literature, friends may make donations in his memory to a library of their choice. Online condolences may be made to www.steenfuneralhome.com.
