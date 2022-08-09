JOSEPH MATTHEW HICKS, 62, of Greenup, Ky., husband of Sharyn Harris Hicks, died Aug. 6. He was Chief Operating Officer of Super Quick Inc. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no service scheduled. Steen Funeral Homes are directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington bar adds new policy to ensure safe dating
- Nick J. Rahall II: Manchin-backed spending bill won't rein in inflation
- Dolly Parton to visit West Virginia to celebrate Imagination Library milestone
- Marshall will wait to name starting quarterback
- BUSINESS BEAT: Great Outdoors Marine in Lavalette sold to employee
- After 105 years, Huntington Wholesale Furniture opens to public
- Property near Hal Greer Boulevard rezoned for light industrial use
- Other editors: The IRS is about to go beast mode
- Herd football opens camp in search of new identity, new beginnings
- Woman arrested in high-speed police chase with pig in car loses custody of child
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Police Department National Night Out
- Photos: 14th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- Photos: Wayne County Fair, Friday
- Photos: Paws at Pullman
- Photos: Huntington and Spring Valley conduct first day of football practice
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Saturday, August 6
- Photos: Huntington High Classes of 1968-72 conduct reunion at Ritter Park
- Photos: Barboursville Water Lantern Festival
- Photos: Blenko Glass 2022 Festival of Glass
- Photos: Dinosaur Adventure at Mountain Health Arena