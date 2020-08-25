Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JOSEPHINE STEWART BANFIELD, 100, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Aug. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired beautician and owner of Jo’s Beauty Shop. Honoring service will be noon Aug. 26 at Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God; burial following in Ross Cemetery, Rush, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God Centennial Fund. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.hensonandkitchen.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.