JOSHUA DALE WHEATON, 42 of Mount Sterling, Ky., passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. He was born November 30, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va. He was an employee of A+ Rental furniture center. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jessica Wheaton; his three sons, Joshua J. Wheaton, Dorsey Wheaton II and Marshall Wheaton. In addition, he is survived by his father, Greg, and stepmother, Connie Wheaton, and his mother, JoAnn Stanley Wheaton; sisters, Amy Owen and Jennifer Stevens and their sons Jonah Meek and Taylor Stevens; sister-in-law, Kristie (Jason) Stevens Wright and their daughters Madison and Kasey; special friends, the Alfrey, the Dennis Smith and the Dunn families; lifelong friends that he called his brothers, J.W. Dick, Daniel Dick, Rick Adams and Gabe Wheaton; and his best four-legged friend, Stella. Josh was a leader in the sports community and will be sadly missed by his ex-players. He was an avid Patriots and Marshall fan. He never met a stranger. GO HERD! Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you