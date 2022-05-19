JOY TAYLOR SUTTON, 89, of Ashland, widow of Shirl Sutton, died May 16 in Wooddland Oaks Health Care. She retired from Ashland Oil. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 21 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 20 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to CornerStone United Methodist Church or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

