Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JOYCE FUGITT FLETCHER, 79, of Ashland, wife of Larry N. Fletcher, died Aug. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired as a nursing instructor at Ashland Community and Technical College. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at First Baptist Church, Russell, Ky.; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Social distancing and face covering will be observed. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.