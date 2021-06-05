JOYCE LYNN THOMPSON, 61, of Greenup, Ky., wife of Dennis Thompson, died June 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. June 7 at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 6 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
