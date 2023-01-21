JOYCE SMITH ENGLAND, 85 of Ashland, wife of Jimmy England, died Jan. 18. peacefully at her home January 18 with loving family at her side. She was a home economist for Kentucky Power and taught adult sewing classes through the vocational school. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm. Jan. 22 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Hillcrest Bruce Mission, 1819 Eloise St., Ashland, 41101, Community Hospice, or to CornerStone Methodist Church, 2203 29th St., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

