JR James Richmond Honaker

JR (JAMES RICHMOND) HONAKER, 40, passed early June 29, 2022, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital following a lengthy stay at King's Daughters Medical Center. JR was born February 17, 1982, to James and Constance Honaker in Ashland, Ky. He attended Russell High School and Ashland Community and Technical College. Most recently, he worked as a prison guard at the Federal Corrections Institution Ashland. JR is survived by his loving wife, Nikki Gladwell Honaker of Ashland, Ky., Dave and Cindy Gladwell of Barboursville, W.Va., a brother-in-law's family (Drew and Katie Gladwell, Emma and Oliver) of Milton, W.Va., various aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Barboursville Church of Christ, 1120 McClung Ave., Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

