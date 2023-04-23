JUANITA G. DILS, 97 of Ashland, widow of Robert James Dils, died April 21. She retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Cabinet for Human Resources. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. April 27 at First Baptist Church in Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Private burial will be on Friday at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

