JUANITA L. WHEELER, 81 of Ashland, wife of Roger Wheeler, died Feb. 3 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Ashland Oil as a legal secretary. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home on Friday. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to The Epilepsy Foundation, 982 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217 or First Baptist Church Russell, 901 Ashland Ave., Russell, KY 41169. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

