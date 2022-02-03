JUANITA McDOWELL, 80, of Ashland, widow of John Virgil McDowell, died Feb. 2. She was a hairdresser and worked in the kitchen of Boy County Early Childhood Learning Center North. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meade Station Church of God, 10255 Cedar Hill Drive, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuenralhome.com.

