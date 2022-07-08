JUDITH ANN McCOY, 82, of Ashland, cousin of Janet Chalif of North Palm Beach, Fla., Robert Abrams of Rusk, Texas and Jenny Curnutte Damron of Ashland, died July 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. where she was a safety director. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 8 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you