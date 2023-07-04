The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

JUDITH ANN SHREWSBERRY DAVIS, 80 formerly of Ashland, died on July 1 in Baptist Health Lexington. She was a school bus driver for the Boyd County School System. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on July 5 at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may gather after the service at 409 Meade Hollow, Wurtland, KY In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Logan Davis Life Foundation, PO Box 156, Newborn, GA 30056 or to Bluegrass Hospice Care of Lexington, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

