JUDITH HARRISON FANNIN, 83 of Ashland, Ky., passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josiah Jackson Harrison and Nancy Harrison, husband Cecil Everett Fannin Jr., and brother Josiah Jackson Harrison Jr.
Judy was born July 30, 1939, a native of Signal Mountain, Tennessee and graduated from Southern Mississippi University with a major in psychology. She met her husband Cecil on a blind date, and they married in 1962. Judy and Cecil worked together to build their KFC franchises in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Judy also opened and managed Concepts in Fitness in Ashland. Judy and Cecil loved to travel and visited destinations around the world.
Judy enjoyed gardening, decorating for all holidays, and cooking wonderful meals. She expressed her love by writing and publishing four cookbooks, which she generously gave to family and friends. Her cookbooks included favorite recipes with stories that brought back fond memories. She was a true servant-leader, especially adamant in championing women's rights and organizations focused on helping families. Judy served as a board member for the Huntington Museum of Art. She volunteered as a leader and board member for Camp Fire Girls. Judy helped promote the Paramount Arts Center, always supporting the Festival of Trees. In 1984, Judy was selected as a Delegate to the Democratic National Convention in San Francisco. She was appointed to the Kentucky Women's Commission by Governor Martha Layne Collins in the mid-1980s.
Judy was active in The Southern Hills Garden Club, a talented pianist as a member of the Three Arts Club, and a lover of competitive bridge, playing as often as possible with her bridge buddies. Her passion and dedication to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center never wavered, and she worked diligently to promote continued growth, outreach, and expansion of the exhibits, which she deemed vital to preserving the Tri-State area's key and unique history. Judy's energy, enthusiasm, and commitment in all she undertook inspired everyone around her. Judy was a pillar of the community and loved by all.
Married for 54 years, Judy and Cecil are remembered by their children Nancy Williams (Marc) of Huntington, W.Va.; sons Cecil Fannin III (Missy) of Ashland, Mike Fannin of Apex, N.C., and Scott Fannin (Angie) of Carrollton, Ga.; ten grandchildren, Ben Williams (Hillary), Alex Spiegelberg, Caroline Arthur (Brooks), Connor Fannin, Jack Fannin, Coleman Fannin (Laurel), Claire Fannin, Olivia Fannin, Nick Fannin, and Wyatt Williams; one great-granddaughter Karsyn; dedicated personal assistant Debbie Barnhart, many treasured friends and her beloved cats.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, December 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Ashland, where Judy served as an Elder and lifelong member. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow to be conducted by Rev. Bill Pollack. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements will be handled by Miller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Judy's memory with love offerings to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, 1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Online condolences may be offered at www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
