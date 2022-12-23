Judith Harrison Fannin
JUDITH HARRISON FANNIN, 83 of Ashland, Ky., passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josiah Jackson Harrison and Nancy Harrison, husband Cecil Everett Fannin Jr., and brother Josiah Jackson Harrison Jr.

Judy was born July 30, 1939, a native of Signal Mountain, Tennessee and graduated from Southern Mississippi University with a major in psychology. She met her husband Cecil on a blind date, and they married in 1962. Judy and Cecil worked together to build their KFC franchises in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Judy also opened and managed Concepts in Fitness in Ashland. Judy and Cecil loved to travel and visited destinations around the world.

