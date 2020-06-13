Essential reporting in volatile times.

JUSTINA PUTHOFF STRUBLER, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Edward Strubler, died June 10. She was retired from Griffith, DeLaney, Hillman & Lett. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

