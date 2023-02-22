KAREN LEE LANTZER, 56 of Leander, Texas, sister of Lorraine Borders of Ashland, died Jan. 26 at home. She worked as a Program Specialist at Maximus Incorporated. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Christ United Methodist Church, 2335 Pollard Rd., Ashland. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Services are directed by Steen Funeral Home, Ashland.

