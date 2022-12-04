KAREN SUE WILLIAMS, 72, of Ashland, Ky., widow of James Williams, died Dec. 3 at Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired elementary school teacher. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CornerStone Methodist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you