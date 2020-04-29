KARIN CHELLGREN LEWIS, 74, of Ashland, mother of Steven Gregory Lewis of Raleigh, N.C., and Michael Christopher Lewis of Ashland, died April 25 at home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Private family services will be held April 30; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com

