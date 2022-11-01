KATHRYN JUNE MCCANN-THOMPSON, 86 of Ashland, widow of James E. McCann and Richard D. Thompson, died Oct. 30 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to King's Daughters Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary, c/o Amie Schwendeman, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland, 41101; or to Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland, 41101. Livestream at www.steenfuneralhome.com.

