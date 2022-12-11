KATHRYN KORSTANJE PAYLICH, 63, of Dunedin, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 29. She died at the home she shared with her sister, Ellen. There will be a private memorial for Kathryn, January 8, in Dunedin, Florida at her home. Kathryn was born October 23, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was the second daughter of the late Dr. M.C. Korstanje and the late Barbara Bailey Korstanje, of Huntington, W.Va. She was a graduate of Philips Exeter Academy and Barnard College, Magna Cum Laude. She attended Columbia University Medical School. Later she took courses toward a physical therapy degree and practiced physical therapy in Wisconsin. She had a lifelong interest in medicine and the health of the human body. She also worked as a counselor. She was brought up in Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, David Pavlich, of Muskego, Wisconsin. Survivors include her two sisters, Barbara Korstanje Loftus of Clearwater, Florida and Ellen Korstanje of Dunedin, Florida; and two nieces, Dr. Jennifer Loftus-Nystrom of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sarah Bailey Loftus, currently a high school teacher in Bangkok, Thailand; her Aunt Judi and Uncle Bill Korstanje of Chesapeake, Ohio; and cousins, David and Doug Korstanje of Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to www.curlewhills.com in Palm Harbor, Florida.
