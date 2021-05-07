KATHY ANN BARNETT, 65, of Ashland, wife of Danny Barnett, died May 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 11 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home. A celebration of life follows burial Tuesday at Wildwood Baptist Church, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

