KENNETH CHAPMAN MORRISS, 96, of Ashland, Ky., passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Trinity Station in Flatwoods, Ky., following an extended illness. Kenneth was born April 30, 1924, in Hinton, W.Va., to the late Richard Macfarlane and Bessie Rogers Morriss. Kenneth began work on the C&O Railroad at 17 years old as a summer employee on the bridge and building force in Hinton. A few months later, he began service with the Army Air Force during World War II. After his discharge, he returned to work for the C&O Railroad (later CSX Transportation) where he retired as Executive Vice President of Transportation and Chief Operating Officer after 44 years of service. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his first wife, Theodocia Plaster Morriss, and his second wife, Virginia Bush Morriss; one brother, Robert Fielding Morriss, and one sister, Elizabeth Carrington Morriss. Survivors include two sons, Robert Morriss of Silver Spring, Md., and Raymond Morriss (Brenda) of Cumberland, Md.; a stepdaughter, Leslie Phillips (Mark) of York, Pa.; two grandchildren, Regina Christiansen (Sam) and Katherine Phillips; along with a host of extended family and friends. Services will be private, with burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Caniff Funeral Home in Westwood, Ky., has been entrusted with the services. Online condolences may be left at www.canifffuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.