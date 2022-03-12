KENNETH MICHAEL GRAY, 72, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away at his home on March 7, 2022. Mike was born in Cambridge, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth and Erie Gray. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Scott Gray of Ashland; his son, Nathaniel Ryan “Nat” Gray and his wife Melissa; Abigail Foster Gray, his only granddaughter; and two grandsons, Caleb and Carter Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Gray.
Mike was a graduate of Ceredo Kenova High School, Class of ’67, and earned both Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Elementary Education from Marshall University. He served 37 years in Wayne County Schools, teaching at Prichard, Wayne, Kenova and Kellogg Elementaries and CK Middle School. Mike really enjoyed coaching the CK High School Girls basketball team, and took particular pride in their successful season when they played in the state tournament. He always enjoyed catching up with former students and took great pride in the good people they had become.
Mike was a devoted father to his son, Nat. In Nat’s younger years, they were always together fishing, running and camping. Five of the most enjoyable years were watching Nat be Center/Nose Guard for CK Wonders football team.
After retirement he enjoyed coaching the Dodgers Little League team at Fraley Field. Mike was devoted to his family, and the best part of his life was being a “Grumpsy” to his grandbabies. Whether he was playing tea party with his granddaughter or pirates on the beach with his grandsons, it was his favorite thing to do as long as they were there. Later you could find him in the stands at Boyd County watching his grandsons play ball or at the Ashland YMCA pool watching his granddaughter compete.
To honor Mike’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
