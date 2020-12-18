KENNETH R. MERCER, 69, of Olive Hill, Ky., died Dec. 12 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rowe Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
