KENNETH RAY MERCER, 69, of Olive Hill, Ky., brother of Kathleen McCafferty, died Dec. 12 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
