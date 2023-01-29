Kevin Ash
KEVIN ASH, 64, of Ashland, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away in paradise while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico on January 17, 2023.

Kevin is preceded in death by his mother and father Alice and K. Richard Ash, his father-in-law, Bobby Tomblin, brothers-in-law David Clay and James Ross, and his best friend and brother-in-law, Chris Head.

