KEVIN ASH, 64, of Ashland, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away in paradise while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico on January 17, 2023.
Kevin is preceded in death by his mother and father Alice and K. Richard Ash, his father-in-law, Bobby Tomblin, brothers-in-law David Clay and James Ross, and his best friend and brother-in-law, Chris Head.
Kevin leaves behind his devoted wife of 43 years, Dianna, his children Alicea (Russ) Lewis, Keith Ash and Katy Ash, his one and only granddaughter, Ella; his sister Kathy Head and brother Dick (Robin) Ash; his mother-in-law Jean Tomblin, who loved him as her own; sister and brothers-in-law Annette Ross, Ruth (Gerry) Crowe, Jay (Linda) Tomblin, Cora Tomblin, and a host of special nieces and nephews along with their children.
Kevin was employed by a wonderful company for almost 30 years, S&S Tire. While employed there, he made many special friendships with co-workers and customers who he loved and appreciated.
Kevin will be missed by all who knew him. He was a kind man with a heart so big it worked overtime. He was the very best husband, dad, brother, Poppy and friend.
Kevin would not want people to grieve his loss, so the family will host a celebration of his wonderful life on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington, W.Va. Friends can stop by anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. to pay respects.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kevin's memory to One by One Animal Advocates, PO Box 1123, Huntington WV 25713 or your preferred local animal rescue or shelter.
