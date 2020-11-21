KEVIN JEAN SWIFT FRAME, 71, of Ashland, wife of Ed Frame, died Nov. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired social worker with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Livestream of her private service will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at www.steenfuneralhome.com. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Donations are suggested to Lifesong Church, 438 Boyd St., Russell, KY 41169, or the National Kidney Foundation. 

