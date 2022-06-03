KING C. HAYTON, 91, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Della Nunley Hayton, died May 29 at Woodland Oaks Nursing Home. He retired from Houdaille Industries in Huntington and from First Baptist Church of Kenova. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 3 at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which provides housing assistance to disabled veterans at https://t2t.org or Community Hospice of Ashland.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you