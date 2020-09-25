LARRY MONROE STOVAL, 74, of Ashland, husband of Denise Paige Stoval, died Sept. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a youth minister and choir director. There will be a memorial service 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service. Social distancing and facial covering will be honored. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- BRIAN LEWIS
- Take a guess: Planned Village Shoppes seek community input on new businesses
- Former council member, magistrate indicted in 2019 shooting
- Huntington will settle suit with former MU athletes for more than $350K, according to attorney
- Fort Gay PreK-8 employee tests positive for COVID-19
- HENRY CREMEANS
- Student at Huntington East Middle School tests positive for COVID-19
- Area hospitals see surge in COVID-19 cases
- CLAUDE RICHARD "RICK" KNIGHT
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football
- Photos: Drive-in talent show
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon at Camden Park
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church approaching its 150th Anniversary
- Photos: The President’s Master Quoits Tournament
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: Storytime at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Marshall University Media Quoits Tournament