LAWRENCE FRANKLIN CAINES SR., 82, of Ashland, husband of Garnet Wilson Caines, died July 28 in The University of Kentucky Medical Center. He retired from the Naval and Army Reserve and from AK Steel as a Brick Mason. Services at noon Aug. 3 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North East. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

