LESLIE MARTIN VOIERS, 83, of Ashland, husband of Lana Alexander Voiers, died Jan. 18 in Woodland Oaks Health Care. He retired from Ashland Oil Refinery and was a broker and owner of Ashland Realty, and owned and operated Grayson Lake Marina. There will be a private family service at Ashland Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.