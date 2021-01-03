LEWIS EDWARD MONTGOMERY, 83, of Martin County, Ky., husband of Rita Montgomery, died Jan. 1 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.hatfieldfc.com.

