LILLIAN FAYE COFFMAN BROWN, 84, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Brown was born October 13, 1937, the daughter of the late Luther and Russie Davis Coffman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Brown, on June 29, 2013. Lillian was the valedictorian for the 1956 Class of Waterloo High School. She retired in 1995 after 39 years as a secretary for Ashland Oil. Lillian was a member of the First Tabernacle Church and Burlington United Methodist Church. She was a member of the bowling league for Ashland Oil and enjoyed collecting and reading cookbooks, cooking and relaxing on the beach while the waves washed over her; but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Lynn Brown, sister, Pat Wade, and two brothers, Arthur Coffman and Don Coffman. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, James E. (Miranda) Brown II and Amy (Ryan) Baker, both of Ashland, Kentucky; grandchildren, Levi Shaffer and Kennedy Baker; and sister, Juanita (John) Paholsky of Ironton, Ohio. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Chuck McCormick officiating. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Ashland Community Hospice and Nannie for their time and love. There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, is honored to assist the Brown family with arrangements. To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
