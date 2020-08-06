Essential reporting in volatile times.

LINDA HAYTON FANNIN BRANHAM BOYLES, 68, of Webbville formerly Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Danny R. Branham and Glenn W. Boyles, died Aug. 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired floral designer at June’s Touch of Class Florist. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Freedom Tabernacle Cemetery, Webbville, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. www.steenfuneralhome.com

