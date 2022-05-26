LINDA JOYCE HOLBROOK, 64, of Flatwoods, Ky., sister of Samuel Holbrook Jr., died May 24 at home. She was employed with Griffith Delaney Hillman and Lett PSA. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. May 26 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Private burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

