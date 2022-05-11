LINDA SUSAN CARROLL, of Ashland, widow of Ron Carroll, died May 6. She worked in food service and retail, then opened a housekeeping business. Burial will be at 1 p.m. May 12 at East Ashland Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

