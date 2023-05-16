LONNIE E. STEELE, 74, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Brenda Cox Steele, died May 13 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired as a Furnace Operator with Kentucky Electric Steel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 17 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oak Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

