LOREN GAIL SINES, 62, of Ashland, widow of Lionel I. Sines II, died March 30 at home. She retired from General Telephone in Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

