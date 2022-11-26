"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." Revelation 21:4 (KJV) LORI DENISE DINGESS, 4-months-old, of Harrodsburg, Ky., was embraced and escorted into Heaven by our Savior instantaneously on November 21, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Finley. Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery. She was born on her father's birthday, June 26, 2022, in Lexington, Ky., a daughter of David Russell and Kristin Diana Finley Dingess. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Lori Turner and paternal great-grandfather, Russell Blake. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents Mark and Debbie Finley of Milton; paternal grandfather Steve Dingess of Ona; paternal great-grandmother Barbara Blake of Ona; great-aunt Maria Finley of Salt Rock; uncles Scottie and Cory Finley and Dustin Dingess; aunts Emily and Joyel Finley and Channing Dingess; and cousins Walker, Ruby and Bristol Dingess and Campbell and Carsyn Finley. Special thanks for the continuous prayers from everyone, acts of kindness, and her personal angel/nurse Crystal Brewer. Although this little miracle will be missed tremendously here, she is not lost, for we know where she is, and through the Blood of Jesus Christ we have that guarantee. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
