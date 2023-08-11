The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LOWELL CECEL THORNBURY of Ashland, husband of Sheila Kerns Thornbury, died Aug. 9 at home. He retired from AK Steel and taught electrical engineering at KCTCS. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hurricane Road Grace Church, P.O. Box 1507, Ashland, KY 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you