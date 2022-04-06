LUCENDIA “CINDY” MARIAN CONLEY, 71, of Russell, Ky., mother of Chris Conley of Ashland and Katherine Goodwin of Whipple, Ohio, died April 3. She was a teacher at Crabbe Elementary School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 9 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Shelter of Hope, 2944 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

