LUCILLE S. HENRY, 97, of Ashland, widower of Walter Patrick Henry, died Jan. 9 at home. She was an Executive Secretary at Ashland Oil Inc. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Contributions are suggested to Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, Community Hospice or the charity of your choosing. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

