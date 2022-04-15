MADELINE LYNN RIST, 71, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died April 12, 2022, in Ashland Community Hospice, following a brief illness.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Chuck Rist. Born March 27, 1951, in Charleston, W.Va., she was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Canterbury Withrow.
Lynn graduated in 1973 with a journalism degree from Marshall University, where she was editor of the student newspaper, The Parthenon. She went on to serve as education reporter at the Charleston Daily Mail, covering the Kanawha County textbook controversy of 1974-75. After moving to Catlettsburg in 1977, Lynn was a reporter for the Ashland Daily Independent, covering county and federal courts.
With her husband, Chuck, she co-founded Tri-State Travel in 1979 and traveled and cruised many parts of the world.
In 2001, Lynn became director of marketing and public relations and the Rider’s Edge program at Benjy’s Harley-Davidson in Huntington. She continued as marketing director for the Charlie Cole family of Harley-Davidson dealerships located in Huntington, Bluefield, Wytheville, Va., and Bristol, Va. She began work at Summit RV Sales in Ashland in 2012, retiring in 2020.
An accomplished photographer, Lynn’s work has been exhibited at the Huntington Museum of Art and galleries in Ashland and Gallipolis. Her most recent photography and writing were featured in Kentucky Today.
Lynn loved her Ohio State football Buckeyes and the Marching Band, Ashland Tomcat sports and Morehead State basketball. She supported her husband’s work as the public address voice of the Tomcats, Eagles and the 16th Region basketball tournament; in Chuck’s words, Lynn was the ultimate “good sport.”
Family and friends may visit at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, 2702 Panola St., Catlettsburg, Friday, April 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, April 16, will be at 11 a.m., led by her cousin Gary Coulter. Sharing the narrative of Lynn’s “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” will be Benjy Steele, Mark Swift and Bennie Bradshaw. Burial will be in Catlettsburg Cemetery.
As Lynn always loved fresh flowers during her lifetime, her wish is for her survivors to stop, smell the flowers and enjoy life. In her words, it’s been “A Wonderful Life.” Donations in Lynn’s memory are welcome to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, The Ohio State University Foundation, 14 E. 5th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201; Community Hospice Inc., 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101, or to the charity of the giver’s choice.