MADYSON JANE FANNIN, 28, of Ashland, daughter of Jessica Baldridge, died Aug. 23 at home. There will be a celebration of life at noon Aug. 31 at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to the Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, is directing arrangements.

