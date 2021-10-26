MARCHETTA MARIA SALYERS, 66, of Flatwoods, Ky., died Oct. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a former employee of Ohio Valley Wholesale, a booking agent for KYOVA Gospel Music Association and retired from The City of Russell. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 26 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio.  Visitation will be one hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.   

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you