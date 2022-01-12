MARGARET L. STEWART, 96, of Ashland, widow of John C. Stewart Sr., died Jan. 10 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. She retired from Big Sandy Furniture. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Entombment will follow in Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1320 Bath Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you