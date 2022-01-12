MARGARET L. STEWART, 96, of Ashland, widow of John C. Stewart Sr., died Jan. 10 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. She retired from Big Sandy Furniture. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Entombment will follow in Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1320 Bath Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
