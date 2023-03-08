MARILYN MILLER KELLY, 85 of Ashland, widow of Joseph T. Kelly, died March 5 at home. She worked at C.H. Parsons Co., and Price-Smith Insurance Agency in Russell, Ky., as a Secretary-Bookkeeper. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. March 10 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family gather one hour before Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church, 900 Winchester Ave., Ashland or to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

