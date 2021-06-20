MARJORIE GOLDCAMP, 101, formerly of Ashland, Ky., widow of Boyce Goldcamp, died May 28 at her residence. Mass and Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church; inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Donations can be made to Hospice of Mercy. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

