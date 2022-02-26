MARTA HAY FELTY, 67, formerly of Boyd County, Ky., wife of Greg Felty, died Feb. 23. She was director and owner of Marta’s Small World Daycare in Ashland and Regional Manager for Rainbow Child Care and Learning Care Group. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 1 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com.

